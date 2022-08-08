Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Stake Lifted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises approximately 4.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $257,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.9 %

SRCL traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 11,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,582. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

