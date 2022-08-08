Stifel Nicolaus Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$32.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.29.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.13. The company had a trading volume of 567,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,882. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.74. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 3.0299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

