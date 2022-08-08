Stifel Nicolaus Trims Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Target Price to C$43.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of POU opened at C$27.77 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.27.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$536.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at C$1,131,165.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.