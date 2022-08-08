Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 202,358 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 135,209 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. 3,382,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,325,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

