StockNews.com Downgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 6,769,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,963. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.