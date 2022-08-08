StockNews.com Lowers Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Conduent Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CNDT opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55. Conduent has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

