StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.21. 35,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

