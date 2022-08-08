StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.21. 35,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $766.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
