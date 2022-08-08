StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,102. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 513,356 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 256,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

