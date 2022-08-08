StockNews.com Upgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.54. 2,903,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 13,987 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $525,071.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after buying an additional 113,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

