StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to “Hold”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

APPS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Digital Turbine Stock Up 3.6 %

Digital Turbine stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. 3,384,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

