Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.39) to €16.00 ($16.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.0 %

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.