Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $31.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Stratasys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.29. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

