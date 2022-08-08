Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.01 Million

Strike (STRK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Strike has a total market cap of $69.82 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for $21.10 or 0.00088570 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 185.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.20 or 0.01872592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,308,325 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

