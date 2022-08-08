Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $147.60

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 149 ($1.83), with a volume of 400092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.41) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 366 ($4.48).

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,496.00.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

