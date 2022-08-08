Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Stryker stock opened at $215.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

