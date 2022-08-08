Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.
Summit Materials Stock Up 2.9 %
Summit Materials stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Materials (SUM)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.