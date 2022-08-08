Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Summit Materials stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $41.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

