Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.76% of Sun Communities worth $802,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.26. 4,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,912. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

