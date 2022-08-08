Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. Eight Capital cut Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CSFB increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.95.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,366,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,917. The firm has a market cap of C$54.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$53.62.

Insider Activity

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.