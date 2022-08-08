Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA stock remained flat at $27.58 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,870,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

