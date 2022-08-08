Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 153,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,564,252 shares.The stock last traded at $36.68 and had previously closed at $33.24.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.
In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.
