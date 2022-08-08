Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 153,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,564,252 shares.The stock last traded at $36.68 and had previously closed at $33.24.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

