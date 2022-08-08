Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.06.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

