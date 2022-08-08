Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

