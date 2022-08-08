Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $298,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $82.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.