Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Illumina worth $224,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Cowen set a $412.00 price objective on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $223.77 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

