Swiss National Bank Buys 631,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $210,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,731,000 after buying an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

