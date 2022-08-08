Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,373,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Activision Blizzard worth $270,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.2 %

ATVI stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

