Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.45% of Cigna worth $343,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $22,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $281.77 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $284.46. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.21.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

