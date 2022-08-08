Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Southern worth $332,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

