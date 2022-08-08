Swiss National Bank Has $217.64 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of MetLife worth $217,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.