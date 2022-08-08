Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $232,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day moving average of $154.15.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

