Swiss National Bank Purchases 464,699 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,699 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $340,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,413,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,023,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $80.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

