Swiss National Bank Purchases 59,200 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Shopify worth $340,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 568.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,319,000 after buying an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,434,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,536,000 after purchasing an additional 185,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.34.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

