Swiss National Bank Purchases 693,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,659,563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 693,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of General Motors worth $247,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in General Motors by 51.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

