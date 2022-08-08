Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $378.49

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $378.49 and last traded at $376.83, with a volume of 1605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $374.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average of $309.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

