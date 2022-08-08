Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $472.15 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00017238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $472.15 million and $81.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,847.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00069055 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

