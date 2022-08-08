T Christopher Uchida Sells 750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

PLMR stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.93. 105,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,442. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after buying an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after acquiring an additional 64,806 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

