T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,679,600,000 after acquiring an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,396. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.