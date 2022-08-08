Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($2.75) -($2.50) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.83.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,295. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.