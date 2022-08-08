Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60), RTT News reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software updated its FY23 guidance to ($2.75) -($2.50) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.51. 4,152,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,295. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.