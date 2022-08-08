TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.2%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 50,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,823,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CICC Research lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Articles

