Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) is Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,481 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care comprises approximately 2.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

TNDM traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,636. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

