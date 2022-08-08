Telsey Advisory Group Trims Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Target Price to $8.00

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $520.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53. Torrid has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $33.19.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Torrid by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

