TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TU opened at $22.66 on Monday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $263,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

