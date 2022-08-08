TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
TELUS Price Performance
Shares of TU opened at $22.66 on Monday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 100.94%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $263,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELUS (TU)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.