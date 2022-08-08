TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Rating) (TSE:T) announced its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TELUS Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TU opened at $22.36 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,248,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TELUS by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TELUS by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 239,113 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Earnings History for TELUS (NYSE:TU)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.