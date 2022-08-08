TELUS (NYSE:TU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) announced its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TELUS Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TU opened at $22.36 on Monday. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $475,379,000 after purchasing an additional 755,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,490,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,248,000 after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TELUS by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TELUS by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 272,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 239,113 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

