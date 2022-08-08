Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Plans — Dividend of $1.30

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.2981 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Templeton Dragon Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.93.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

NYSE TDF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 272,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,962. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 115.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $1,305,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

