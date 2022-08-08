TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Critical Survey

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $265.58 million 0.37 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -18.43 TeraWulf $13.43 million 12.45 -$23.14 million ($0.22) -7.23

Analyst Recommendations

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TeraWulf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 876.56%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 214.47%. Given So-Young International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31% TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46%

Summary

So-Young International beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

