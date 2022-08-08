Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Tops $0.0491

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

