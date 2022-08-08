TerraUSD Market Capitalization Tops $723.03 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $723.03 million and approximately $129.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00008930 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 11,278,951,456 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

