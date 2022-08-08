Tesla (TSLA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $815.00 to $881.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $424.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to $930.00.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $900.00 to $950.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $700.00 to $733.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $820.00 to $830.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $410.00.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $801.00 to $815.00.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $1,108.00 to $949.00.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $700.00 to $733.00.

7/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $900.00 to $850.00.

7/19/2022 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $370.00 to $380.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $801.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $900.00 to $820.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $385.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00.

6/13/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,175.00.

6/10/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $370.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.76 on Monday, reaching $871.27. 32,731,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,539,912. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

