Tether Gold (XAUT) Market Cap Hits $438.58 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $438.58 million and approximately $87,733.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,779.06 or 0.07421881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,968.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069104 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

XAUT is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

